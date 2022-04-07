Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.58.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,488. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

