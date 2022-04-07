Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of U. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,246,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,378,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.05.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.