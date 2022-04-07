UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $506.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,478,185,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH opened at $531.75 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $360.55 and a twelve month high of $533.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

