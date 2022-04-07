United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.70. 3,626,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,142. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.26 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.46.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

