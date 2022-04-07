United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.27. 5,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

