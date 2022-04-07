United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in United Community Banks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in United Community Banks by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in United Community Banks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

