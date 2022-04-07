Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $310.00 at Susquehanna

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.52.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.