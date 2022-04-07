UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.32. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,060. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst has an average rating of Hold.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 646 shares of company stock valued at $123,240 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in UniFirst by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 34.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

