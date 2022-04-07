Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $391.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.64. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $299.77 and a one year high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

