UCA Coin Price Reaches $0.0003 (UCA)

UCA Coin (UCA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. UCA Coin has a market cap of $794,338.77 and approximately $2,247.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UCA Coin has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.06 or 0.07415250 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,422.05 or 0.99993492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051032 BTC.

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,340,132,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,301,271,985 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

