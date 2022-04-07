UBS Group Trims Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Target Price to SEK 295

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from SEK 352 to SEK 295 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 277 to SEK 231 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.50.

OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $24.00 on Monday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

