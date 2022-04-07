UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $19.96

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $19.22. UBS Group shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 120,343 shares.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get UBS Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,957,133,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 14,229.1% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,825,000 after buying an additional 8,045,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after buying an additional 5,765,285 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after buying an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,634,000 after buying an additional 4,107,776 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.