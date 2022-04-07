UBS Group Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $300.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

Shares of FB opened at $223.30 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $607.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.17.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,513,325 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 11,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

