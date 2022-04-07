UBS Group Cuts LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target to €62.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from €68.00 ($74.73) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($69.23) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $76.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

