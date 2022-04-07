UBS Group Boosts Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target to €68.50

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from €68.00 ($74.73) to €68.50 ($75.27) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moncler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.25.

Get Moncler alerts:

MONRF stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69. Moncler has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.