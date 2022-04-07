UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.45 ($125.77).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €44.94 ($49.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.51. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.