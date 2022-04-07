Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 122.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 9.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 24.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 56,473 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.