Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 773.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 114,588 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 114,501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 475.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after buying an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $437.88. 211,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

