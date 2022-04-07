Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Trading 29% Higher

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 29% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVPC)
