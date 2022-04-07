Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Trading Down 7.8%

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Tungsten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

