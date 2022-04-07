TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of TTEC worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of TTEC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $7,638,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEC opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. TTEC’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

