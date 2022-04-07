Truist Financial Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $290.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

NYSE CI opened at $249.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.40 and a 200-day moving average of $222.75.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,143. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cigna by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,946,000 after acquiring an additional 224,514 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Cigna by 10.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

