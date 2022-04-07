Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after buying an additional 253,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 654.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 201,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $15,889,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $9,008,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.