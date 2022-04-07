TrueFeedBack Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $58,382.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00035699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00104626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

