Troy Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 5.1% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 1.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $289,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

FNV stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.33. 711,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,555. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $168.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.13.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.