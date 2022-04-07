Troy Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,737 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,266,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $13.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $349.55. 2,845,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.81. The company has a market cap of $341.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

