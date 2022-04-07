Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $12.68 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 96,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.42. 8,557,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

