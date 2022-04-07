Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys 10,697 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Fastenal worth $28,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

FAST traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.