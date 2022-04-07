Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Given New GBX 135 Price Target at Barclays

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 135 ($1.77) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBOX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

LON:EBOX opened at GBX 105.27 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.06. The stock has a market cap of £445.01 million and a P/E ratio of 533.67. Tritax EuroBox has a 1 year low of GBX 94.10 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

In other news, insider Robert Orr bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £49,440 ($64,839.34).

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

