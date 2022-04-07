TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCBK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of TCBK opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.54.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

