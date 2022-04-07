Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NYSE TPH opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

