Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.
NYSE TPH opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
