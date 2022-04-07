Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research firms have commented on TPH. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $179,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. 110,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,218. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

