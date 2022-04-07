Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.98

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as high as C$1.56. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 261,393 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.26.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$141.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

