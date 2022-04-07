Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 91 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.30. 316,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,674,635. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

