Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.12. 15,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,592. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $253.65 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

