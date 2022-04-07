Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 239,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,503,922. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

