Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 911 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

NYSE:FDX traded down $9.02 on Thursday, hitting $202.01. 19,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

