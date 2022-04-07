Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.37. 558,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,810,739. General Motors has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

