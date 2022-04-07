Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TNA traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.30. 192,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,681,188. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

