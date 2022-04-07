Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $380.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

