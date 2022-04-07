Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $253,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.15. 322,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,667,244. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.06.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

