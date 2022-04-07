Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,818 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 65,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,523,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 281,323 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 12,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,717,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,131,380. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

