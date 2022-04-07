Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Travelzoo reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $6.16 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 million, a PE ratio of 123.22 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $445,859.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,091 shares of company stock worth $1,681,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

