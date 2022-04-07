TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

TransUnion stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.62. 967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average of $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.31.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in TransUnion by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.