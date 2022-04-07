Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.79

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.79 and traded as high as $39.32. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 4,920 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $331.31 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCI. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.