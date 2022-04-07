Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 767 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.