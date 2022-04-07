Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $157.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.22 and its 200-day moving average is $175.73. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

