Tranchess (CHESS) Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $66.42 million and $27.06 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,545.17 or 0.99893192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00027394 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009137 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,651,507 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

