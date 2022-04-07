Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth $217,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 4.52. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.