Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 131.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Shares of TXP opened at GBX 86.35 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.60. The firm has a market cap of £181.97 million and a P/E ratio of 40.64. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.98 ($2.11).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.